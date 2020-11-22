ASUU denies calling off strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has denied calling off its eight-month-old strike by universities lecturers, adding that it does not run a Twitter account.

This was disclosed by the union’s president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi during an interview with The PUNCH on Saturday.

He said, “ASUU does not have a Twitter account. Many people have been bombarding me with telephone calls and I can’t answer again. If we want to call off our strike, we will address a press conference and that is how we operate.”

This comes after the Federal Government on Friday accepted the demand by ASUU that the lecturers be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The government also offered to increase the Earned Allowances to university staff from N30 billion to N35b and the Revitalisation Fund from N20b to N25b.

The development came after weeks of negotiations and disagreements by the FG and ASUU, which proposed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution as its preferred payment platform.

Following the breakthrough in negotiations, it is expected that the eight-month strike embarked on by the university lecturers will come to an end.

For now though, parents and students wait on ASUU to call off the strike and get the nation’s varsities open again.

