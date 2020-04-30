AstraZeneca teams up with Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Oxford university are teaming up to develop and manufacture a coronavirus vaccine.

In an announcement Thursday, the company said they aim to mass-produce up to 100m doses by year-end if it can be shown to be effective against the dreaded virus.

Under deal, the Cambridge-based pharmaceuticals group would manufacture and distribute the prospective vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCov-19, that is currently being developed at Oxford.

“This collaboration brings together the University of Oxford’s world-class expertise in vaccinology and AstraZeneca’s global development, manufacturing and distribution capabilities,” the company said.

“We want to be ready to launch and supply up to 100m doses by the end of the year and then expand from there,” Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s chief executive, told the Financial Times.

Mr Soriot said that the AstraZeneca-Oxford effort to build supply capacity would first prioritise the UK, and then be extended to other countries.

FT reports that data from Oxford’s vaccine candidate, which is being developed by the team led by Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford’s Jenner Institute, entered phase-one testing last week and results are expected as early as next month.

The groundbreaking collaboration pushed shares in AstraZeneca 2.8 per higher, to a record of 229p a share.

This comes as the United States announced a major breakthrough with experimental drug, Remdesivir, in treating patients infected with COVID-19.

Top US infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, on Wednesday said the drug improved the recovery time of over 1000 patients and they are already looking at its efficacy for treating the virus.

As the race to find a vaccine continues, governments are keen to work with companies that can give them first access when one is ready.

US President Donald Trump last month tried to buy the rights for a potential vaccine candidate made in Germany.

But when a vaccine is developed there will also need to be sufficient manufacturing capacity to deliver it to billions of people around the world, as well as rigorous public health measures to ensure any new outbreaks are brought under control quickly.

