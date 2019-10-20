Assistant Commissioner of Police Kidnapped in Kaduna, N50m Ransom Demanded

The Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Isa Rambo, has been kidnapped by gunmen around Kaduna.

A police source told The Punch that Rambo, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday evening.

“He was kidnapped around Kaduna and was on his way to Jos along with his driver when they were attacked and whisked away,” the source, a senior officer said.

“The kidnappers have made contact with us and are demanding a ransom of N50m.”

The victim is the second senior police officer to be abducted in the last three months.

In August, a Divisional Police Officer in Delta State identified as Okoro was abducted and released after a ransom of N3m was paid but the police denied the incident.

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said he had yet to be briefed of the incident.