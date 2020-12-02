Assistant Commissioner of Police hacked to death in Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the murder of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Egbe Edum, in the early hours of Wednesday in the capital Calabar.

Edum before his murder was the Borno State Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The command spokesperson, Irene Ugbe, said the ACP came to Calabar to see his family after being away for a very long time before the ugly event occurred.

According to Ugbe, Edum was attacked while he was waiting for his wife to pick him up after his car broke down along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar.

The police did not give the motive, if any for the gruesome murder.

More to follow…

