Assistant Commissioner of Police drops dead in Kano

An Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to Mobile Police Command MOPOL 9, Atiku Nagodi, is dead.

Nagodi died on Monday after a protracted illness at his residence in Kano.

Kano Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, saying the late MOPOL Commander served in many Police formations before his deployment as MOPOL 9 Commander.

Kiyawa said the late officer had been buried in his residence on BUK road after funeral prayers were observed according to Muslim rites.

According to him, Nagodi, 54 years old, died after a protracted illness, and not from the coronavirus disease.

Haruna said: “He did not die of coronavirus. He died after protracted illness.

“I will give you the full details, when I get to the back to the office on Tuesday.”

The late MOPOL Commander is survived by a wife and children.

