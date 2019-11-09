AsSheIs: Kechi Shares Her Unedited Photos, Says, “So This is Me as I am”

Kechi Okwuchi continues to inspire her fans all over the world.

The singer joined the #AsheIs challenge and shared unedited photos of herself posing in a swimsuit, with a caption that explained why this is so important to her.

She wrote:

So this is me as I am- no filters, no wig, no flattering angles, just Kechi in all her battle scars and glory lol… If you’ve followed me from the start you know that I’ve always tried to make it a point to share both the glam and not-so-glam parts of my life on social media, because I don’t want project a false idea of my reality on any platform.

But the truth is, as more and more people follow me, I have started to feel the pressure to always appear perfect and put together online. I can’t explain it, it’s just something that unconsciously happened as I got more and more followers, and I don’t like it.

So I love that @angelicahale tagged me in this challenge. It made me remember why it’s so important to me to always be authentic on all platforms in my life: to remind girls, women and people in general that it is OKAY to not be perfect all the time. Yes, I want to be part of the movement of people that normalize being normal, in real life and online.

So this is me #AsIAm and I wanna tag my bestie @womiye and 1 of my all-time fav artists @yemialade to join me in bringing perspective back to instagram❤️❤️