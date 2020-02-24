Asset declaration: Ekweremadu walks as court strikes out case

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday struck out charges of non-declaration of assets against former Nigeria deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

The case was instituted against Ekweremadu, by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, a lawyer from the AGF’s office, Pius Akutah, informed the court that the former lawyer handling the case for the panel had disappeared with the case file.

Mr Akutah pleaded with the judge to order the former lawyer to release the file to the AGF office but the request was refused by the judge.

But Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, urged the judge to strike out the case.

Following the appeal by the defence, Justice Nyako struck out the case.

More to follow…