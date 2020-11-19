Assassins gun down lecturer in Ogun Poly

Gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins, have killed Mufutau Waliu, the Head of Department of Electrical and Electronics at the D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State.

Waliu was reportedly waylaid by the gunmen, while on his way out of the institution on Tuesday as they shot him severally at point-blank range, killing him instantly.

The 35-year old lecturer was later rushed to the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, where he was confirmed dead.

The Head, Public Relations Unit of the institution, Yinka Adegbite, confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying that the police had taken over the investigation.

“The deceased closed from work on Tuesday, as he was coming out from the campus; the report we heard was that he was waylaid by some gunmen. They shot him several times.

“The institution’s management, with the cooperation of the police, immediately took him to the State Hospital, Ijaye. On getting there, he was pronounced dead.

“Of course we are yet to ascertain what happened. We have left the police to do their job. They will do their investigation normally and come out with their findings later,” Adegbite stated.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, described the incident as a case of assassination, saying that the command had begun hunting for the killers.

“The CP has ordered investigation by Homicide section. We are working assiduously to ensure that the killers are brought to book,” Oyeyemi said.

