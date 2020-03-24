Aso Villa on lockdown as Kyari tests positive for COVID-19

Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power has been turned into a ghost town following the report that Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Nigerians were stunned today when it emerged that the powerful chief of staff to the president had tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19.

Though the president tested negative for the virus, Aso Rock presidential villa has been put on total lockdown to prevent a spread of the disease.

Sources with the villa say First Lady, Aisha Buhari has since taken charge of activities, ordering a total shut out of cars and individuals to and from the villa.

Before his test result was made known, Kyari reportedly met several high-ranking officials at the presidency including Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, former vice-presidential candidate and regular visitor to Aso Rock, Babagana Kingibe and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello who he saw over the recent passing of his mother.

Sources say Kyari took seriously ill after returning from trips to Germany and Egypt where coronavirus has wreaked considerable damage.

He is currently being isolated for treatment at a guest chalet in the Defence House in Abuja, while those he met with have also been quarantined.