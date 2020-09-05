Aso Rock split over Magu’s successor at EFCC

There are indications that Aso Rock, the country’s seat of power, is divided over the choice of the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, the erstwhile acting chairman.

Magu was suspended on July 7, 2020 on allegations of official corruption, and the presidency is understood to be in the hunt for a new man at the helm of the anti-graft agency/.

State house sources say the Presidency is scouting for a more credible officer to head the agency after Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohammed Umar, who on July 10, 2020 was directed by the Presidency to act in Magu’s stead was eventually redeployed out of the commission.

Reports suggest that various interest groups at Aso Rock are said to be at loggerheads on who to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari for the plum job.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami is said to have his choice of candidate.

However, the Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is also said to have a candidate. Similarly, the National Security Adviser (NSA) is believed to have a candidate.

In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu as well as one of the northern governors are said to have different candidates.

Apart from the known top government officials who are said to be lobbying for their various candidates, the president’s wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari is also believed to have soft spot for a former Military Administrator from Adamawa State, Independent writes.

