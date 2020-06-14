Aso Rock shooting: Presidency says Buhari fine, orders probe

The presidency has finally reacted to the shooting incident that rocked the State House over the weekend, saying President Muhammadu Buhari is fine and was never in danger.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the president, Mallam Graba Shehu, the presidency said it was a ‘minor incident’ that happened outside the main residence of the president.

Mallam Shehu said the president has since acted in compliance to the rule of law by authorizing a proper investigation to be carried out by the relevant agencies.

He wondered why such a “minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and person of President Buhari”.

Shehu added that Nigerians should remain calm as the law takes its course.

