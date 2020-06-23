Aso Rock shooting: Aisha Buhari’s aides cleared

Aides to Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, have been cleared by the police after their arrest following the shooting at the State House on Democracy Day, June 12, 2020.

Following clearance, the aide-de-camp (ADC) to Mrs Buhari has been restored to his post.

The ADC, Usman Shugaba, who is a police officer, was absolved of any complicity by an investigative panel which was drawn from the Security Council.

Also, other security aides of the First Lady have been returned to the Presidential Villa.

There had been issues in the last two weeks over a family misunderstanding between the First Lady and an aide to the President over compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

This led to shooting at the Villa, the withdrawal and detention of the First Lady’s ADC and other security details.

After the outrage that greeted the incident, the President directed a full investigation into the matter.

A top source, who spoke to The Nation, said: “The First Lady has got all her staff back because the investigative panel discovered the ADC did not fire a shot in the Villa.

“It was discovered that the ADC was not even at the scene of the incident and he was not armed on the said day.

“The panel was also able to establish that there were no armed policemen at that moment. There were only issues about compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“What really happened was that a presidential aide travelled to Lagos penultimate Monday in a private jet and when he returned last Thursday, the First Lady asked him to isolate for 14 days.

“The whole intent of the First Lady was to protect President Muhammadu Buhari and his household from COVID-19 infection. It was not really a personal matter per se.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the First Lady has always asked those on palliative mission for her pet project, the Future Assured Programme to self-isolate for 14 days upon return from any trip.”

