Aso Rock assistant director assassinated in Abuja

An Assistant Director attached to the State House, Abuja, Laetitia Naankang Dagan, has been assassinated by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Dagan was said to have been killed in her apartment in Galadimawa, Abuja on Monday evening shortly after she returned from work.

It is understood that she left her office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja around 8 pm while the incident reportedly happened around 11 pm.

A State House statement confirmed the development, quoting the Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi, as mourning the deceased.

Arabi was further quoted as telling her parents during a condolence visit that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”

The motive for her murder remains shrouded in mystery.

More to follow…