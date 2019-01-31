Asisat Oshoala Joins Barcelona

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala has joined Barcelona on loan from Chinese Women’s Super League outfit Dalian Quanjian.

Oshoala, 24, completed her move after passing her medical on Thursday morning, before signing her contract at the Camp Nou.

The three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year will now provide an extra attacking option for the Blaugranes who are currently placed second in the Primera Division.

Delighted to join @FCBfemeni on loan …. 2019 let’s go 🏃🏾‍♀️🔴🔵❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/K3sxpahxFu — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) January 31, 2019

“This is obviously one of the best clubs in the world. The team has a great history and wonderful football mentality,” said Oshoala.

“I am excited about playing with Vicky Losada again. She’s a great midfielder, with a lot of energy and skill. I also met Fabiana in China and she helped me to make this decision”.

“My goal is to strengthen the team and help them to win and make history. This is a fantastic opportunity because I’m sure something big will happen here.”

Oshoala, who helped Nigeria’s Super Falcons to a record ninth African women title last year in Ghana, has been handed jersey no. 20 and is in line for her debut when Barcelona host Albacete on Sunday.

Lluis Cortes’ side are two points behind Atletico Madrid and six points above third-placed Levante.