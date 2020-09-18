Ashley Tinsdale is Pregnant with Her First Child!

Ashley Tinsdale is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Christopher French.

The ‘High School Musical’ alum shared the beautiful mews via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Posting a picture of herself and her husband of six years together, Tinsdale who was dressed in a long white flowing dress, showed off her growing baby bump beside her husband who was dressed in a white shirt and black pants.

Ashely Tinsdale and Christopher French started dating in 2012 and got engaged less than a year after. The pair got married on September 8, 2014.

