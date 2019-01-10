Ashley Judd’s Sexual Harassment Claim Against Harvey Weinstein Has Been Dismissed

E! News has confirmed that a Los Angeles federal judge has dismissed Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein, however, the remainder of the case, which includes a defamation claim against the producer, can still move forward.

The media house adds that in the court documents, the U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez included a footnote in which he said he was not determining if Judd was sexually harassed in the “colloquial sense of the term.” Instead, the ruling is based on the finding that her relationship as an actress with Weinstein was not covered under California law.

And reacting to this update, Judd’s attorney told E! News in a statement, “Nothing about today’s ruling changes that Ms. Judd’s case is moving forward on multiple claims. The Court today dismissed only one of Ms. Judd’s four claims for relief. In doing so, it made clear that it was not determining whether Ms. Judd was sexually harassed in the colloquial sense of the term. It even acknowledged that the common meaning of the words in the statute would encompass her professional relationship with Mr. Weinstein. Nevertheless, the Court ruled that the statute does not apply here. While we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision as to the one claim it ruled on today, we look forward to pursuing the three claims for relief that the Court has already ruled can move forward.”

While Weinstein’s rep added in their own statement, saying, “We have said from the beginning that this claim was unjustified, and we are pleased that the court saw it as we did, and we will ultimately prevail on her remaining claims.”

Judd had filed a lawsuit against the disgraced Hollywood producer for defamation, sexual harassment and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.