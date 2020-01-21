Congratulations to Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin!

The model took to her Instagram story to announce the arrival of their son, writing, “At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

She tagged husband Justin Ervin’s Instagram account in the post. And this heartwarming update comes 10 years after they met at church.

The model announced on Instagram in August that they were expecting a baby, writing, “We are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our growing family.”

