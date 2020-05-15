Thank You Next, Ashley Benson Caught Kissing G-Eazy Weeks After Cara Delevingne Braek-up

Ashley Benson is fueling news of a budding romance with G-Eazy.

On Wednesday, the actress was seen locking lips with the rapper just a few short weeks after her break-up from model, Cara Delevingne.

The pair of Benson and G-Eazy were spotted driving about LA and picking up food from The Apple Pan.

According to witnesses, the duo shared a brief kiss inside the car, the Pretty Little Liars star had leaned over from the driver’s seat for a quick smooch with the rapper who was in the passenger’s seat.

Benson had earlier denied any romantic involvement with the “No Limit” hitmaker by liking a fan’s Instagram post that shut down the claims.

Benson and Delevingne broke up in April after almost two years together. Cara confirmed their relationship in June 2019, by sharing an Instagram post of the pair kissing.

