ASHARAMI SYNERGY LAUNCHES ASHA ENGINE OIL TO MEET DEMAND FOR QUALITY LUBRICANTS

Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group company, has raised the bar of quality and top performance with

the launch of Asha Engine Oil, its new range of lubricants in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the press launch for the MOVE WITH ASHA Campaign, on Tuesday, 18th of February, at

their Ijora Lagos office, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka the Managing Director, Asharami Synergy,

informed the press, that the Asha Engine Oil, has been specifically designed to offer the highest

standard of quality, safety, durability, affordability and exceptional performance.

“The engine oil we are presenting today is a product of Asharami Synergy’s passion for providing

solutions through innovation. We are introducing the gold standard of quality among lubricants and

we are delighted that Nigerians can now turn to the Asha Engine Oil as their preferred engine oil

across the nation,” she said.

Adedoyin-Adeyinka said the affordable Asha engine oil range which include Asha Crest, Asha Xtra,

Asha Trans and Asha HD Premium have undergone extensive quality tests and have been certified

for distribution across the country.

“In a market contending with quackery, consumers can now move with Asha to safeguard and

optimise the performance of their engines. The Asha Engine Oil range can be applied to all manner

of engines in generators, light and heavy-duty machines, cars, trucks, motorcycles, among others.

We are delighted to give Nigerians the ultimate choice of engine oil that is pocket friendly and

outstanding by all parameters,” she added.

The Asha Engine Oil Marketing and Sales Manager, Seun Yussuf, disclosed at the launch of the

lubricants that Asharami Synergy was working with top distributors and other stakeholders to

ensure seamless access to the engine oil across the nation.

“Asha Engine oil is here to give all consumers peace of mind whenever they are looking to buy

lubricants for their engines. We urge everyone to move with Asha for ultimate protection of their

engines.”

Asharami Synergy’s operations and processes have earned the company several ISO certifications for

quality and safety.

Here is a brief description and specification of the Asha Crest and Xtra Engine oil variants:

ASHA CREST 20W-50API SL/CF

Superior quality multi-grade motor oil blended from highly refined paraffinic base stocks and

sophisticated additive package.

It is particularly suited for high performance petrol, diesel and turbo charged passenger cars, four

wheel drive vehicles and light vans.

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

• Dependable all year round engine protection

• Superior fuel economic

• Produced with a unique formulation which prevent deposit formation and protect the

engine against soot build-up, for prolonged engine life and to maximize engine durability.

• High oxidation resistance and long oil life

• Excellent catalyst, turbo-charged performance and low chlorine content makes it

environmentally friendly.

PACKAGING

This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L.

ASHA XTRA – 40 API SF/CC

A high-quality mono-grade oil recommended for both petrol and diesel engines operating under

moderate to severe service condition.

It is suitable for turbo charged passenger cars, pickups, light vans, four wheel drive vehicles,

including those using the most advance technology.

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

• Excellent chemical stability that prevents piston ring sticking and minimizes fuel and oil

consumption and provides all year round engine protection.

• Provides excellent anti-wear, anti-corrosion and anti-rust protection for engines with

reduced emission.

• Has detergent dispersant qualities, suppress sludge and vanish deposition, keeping engines

perfectly clean.

PACKAGING

This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L

Available Nationwide

Recommended Retail Prices

1 liter 4 liters 25 liters

Asha Crest – N900 N3,000

Asha Xtra – N700 N2,500

Asha HD 40 – N14,500

Asha Trans – N1,000

About Asharami Synergy

A Sahara Group downstream company, Asharami Synergy has been a foremost Oil and Gas business

in the West African region for over twenty years. As a leading player in the downstream sector,

Asharami Synergy provides best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilising

innovative technology and improved efficiency across the downstream supply chain.