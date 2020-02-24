ASHARAMI SYNERGY LAUNCHES ASHA ENGINE OIL TO MEET DEMAND FOR QUALITY LUBRICANTS

Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group company, has raised the bar of quality and top performance with
the launch of Asha Engine Oil, its new range of lubricants in the Nigerian market.
Speaking at the press launch for the MOVE WITH ASHA Campaign, on Tuesday, 18th of February, at
their Ijora Lagos office, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka the Managing Director, Asharami Synergy,
informed the press, that the Asha Engine Oil, has been specifically designed to offer the highest
standard of quality, safety, durability, affordability and exceptional performance.
“The engine oil we are presenting today is a product of Asharami Synergy’s passion for providing
solutions through innovation. We are introducing the gold standard of quality among lubricants and
we are delighted that Nigerians can now turn to the Asha Engine Oil as their preferred engine oil
across the nation,” she said.
Adedoyin-Adeyinka said the affordable Asha engine oil range which include Asha Crest, Asha Xtra,
Asha Trans and Asha HD Premium have undergone extensive quality tests and have been certified
for distribution across the country.
“In a market contending with quackery, consumers can now move with Asha to safeguard and
optimise the performance of their engines. The Asha Engine Oil range can be applied to all manner
of engines in generators, light and heavy-duty machines, cars, trucks, motorcycles, among others.
We are delighted to give Nigerians the ultimate choice of engine oil that is pocket friendly and
outstanding by all parameters,” she added.
The Asha Engine Oil Marketing and Sales Manager, Seun Yussuf, disclosed at the launch of the
lubricants that Asharami Synergy was working with top distributors and other stakeholders to
ensure seamless access to the engine oil across the nation.
“Asha Engine oil is here to give all consumers peace of mind whenever they are looking to buy
lubricants for their engines. We urge everyone to move with Asha for ultimate protection of their
engines.”
Asharami Synergy’s operations and processes have earned the company several ISO certifications for
quality and safety.
Here is a brief description and specification of the Asha Crest and Xtra Engine oil variants:
ASHA CREST 20W-50API SL/CF
Superior quality multi-grade motor oil blended from highly refined paraffinic base stocks and
sophisticated additive package.
It is particularly suited for high performance petrol, diesel and turbo charged passenger cars, four
wheel drive vehicles and light vans.
PERFORMANCE FEATURES
• Dependable all year round engine protection
• Superior fuel economic
• Produced with a unique formulation which prevent deposit formation and protect the
engine against soot build-up, for prolonged engine life and to maximize engine durability.
• High oxidation resistance and long oil life
• Excellent catalyst, turbo-charged performance and low chlorine content makes it
environmentally friendly.
PACKAGING
This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L.
ASHA XTRA – 40 API SF/CC
A high-quality mono-grade oil recommended for both petrol and diesel engines operating under
moderate to severe service condition.
It is suitable for turbo charged passenger cars, pickups, light vans, four wheel drive vehicles,
including those using the most advance technology.
PERFORMANCE FEATURES
• Excellent chemical stability that prevents piston ring sticking and minimizes fuel and oil
consumption and provides all year round engine protection.
• Provides excellent anti-wear, anti-corrosion and anti-rust protection for engines with
reduced emission.
• Has detergent dispersant qualities, suppress sludge and vanish deposition, keeping engines
perfectly clean.
PACKAGING
This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L
Available Nationwide
Recommended Retail Prices
1 liter 4 liters 25 liters
Asha Crest – N900 N3,000
Asha Xtra – N700 N2,500
Asha HD 40 – N14,500
Asha Trans – N1,000
About Asharami Synergy
A Sahara Group downstream company, Asharami Synergy has been a foremost Oil and Gas business
in the West African region for over twenty years. As a leading player in the downstream sector,
Asharami Synergy provides best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilising
innovative technology and improved efficiency across the downstream supply chain.