Ashanti Shares Update About Her Health Post-COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ashanti says she is feeling much better.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to thank fans who have been praying for her, saying, “Hey y’all. Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers. I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DMs checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better.”

She also briefly discussed her parents’ health, both of whom also tested positive for the virus. “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say, this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love.” She added, “Merry Christmas Eve.”

Recall that on Dec. 12, the day that Ashanti was supposed to face-off with Keyshia Cole in a Verzuz battle, she revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now she is getting better and fans are super glad for her.

See the post below:

