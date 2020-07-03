Ashanti Serves Nothing but ‘Bawdy’ in T-Shirt and Bikini Bottoms Celebrating 17th Anniversary of Chapter II Album

Ashanti is all curves and ‘hawt bawdy’ in a new picture she posted to mark the 17th anniversary of her ‘Chapter II’ album.
The singer shared the cover art of the her second album which went number one upon its release in 2003. She expressed sincere gratitude to her entire team and everyone who’s been riding for her in an initial Instagram post.
Chapter II. 17 years later. Thank you guys so much for all of the love and continued support. This was a scary yet fun time for me. I was still considered a new artist and had to live up to the success of my debut album “Ashanti”. So humbled to have my 2nd album go #1 as a new artist. Thank you to Murder Inc, all the amazing producers, Team Ashanti, late nights in the studio in Miami, and my horrible hand writing that only I can understand 😩🤣. S/o to @lorenridinger , JR & Amber bean lol we practically lived with you guys in Miami making this album 😂❤️ Hit the Swipe ➡️ Summer Vibes 🌞🌴
However, the 39-year-old ‘Rain on Me’ crooner did not stop there. No, she went ahead to tease her fans as she served it hot in a mustard yellow bikini bottom, bucket hat and a blue merch t-shirt from her Chapter II album.
And yes, it’s pure curves and hot body!