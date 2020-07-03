Ashanti Serves Nothing but ‘Bawdy’ in T-Shirt and Bikini Bottoms Celebrating 17th Anniversary of Chapter II Album

Ashanti is all curves and ‘hawt bawdy’ in a new picture she posted to mark the 17th anniversary of her ‘Chapter II’ album.

The singer shared the cover art of the her second album which went number one upon its release in 2003. She expressed sincere gratitude to her entire team and everyone who’s been riding for her in an initial Instagram post.

However, the 39-year-old ‘Rain on Me’ crooner did not stop there. No, she went ahead to tease her fans as she served it hot in a mustard yellow bikini bottom, bucket hat and a blue merch t-shirt from her Chapter II album.

And yes, it’s pure curves and hot body!

