ASC Awards: Nominees Include ‘1917,’ ‘Joker’, ‘The Irishman’

The American Society of Cinematographers announced the feature film nominees for its 34th ASC Awards.

According to THR, the nominees include:

Roger Deakins for Sam Mendes’ WWI set 1917, Phedon Papamichael for James Mangold’s racing drama Ford v Ferrari, Rodrigo Prieto for Martin Scorsese’s crime film The Irishman, Robert Richardson for Quentin Tarantino’s 1969-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Lawrence Sher for Todd Phillips’ psychological thriller Joker.

The report continued:

The ASC also announced the nominations for its Spotlight Award, which was first handed out in 2014 and recognizes features that are screened at festivals, internationally or in limited theatrical release. The nominees are Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse, Natasha Braier for Honey Boy and Jasper Wolf for Monos.

