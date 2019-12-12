ASAP Rocky Performs in a Cage in Sweden Post-Arrest

ASAP Rocky made a big statement recently at his concert in Sweden.

The rapper returned to the Scandinavian country to perform a concert in Stockholm, where he and members of his crew were arrested for aggravated assault.

Recall that he spent weeks in jail, and upon his release, he announced his intentions to go back to the country to perform at the prison where he was incarcerated for weeks.

He added that the point of his show is to shed light on the issues plaguing Sweden’s immigrant community, as well as support the country’s inmates and poor population.

So, he hit the stage at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe on Tuesday to perform.

“I’m in Stockholm right now. I’m throwing my concert, my first concert after being locked up out here,” he said on his social media. “Everybody from the ‘immigrant community,’ what they call the ‘immigrant community’ out here, none of y’all got to pay to come to my show today. All y’all get in for free. Whoever come, whoever from the hood, they get in free.

And here’s how it turned out: