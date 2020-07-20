Asap Rocky Models for Rihanna’s New Skin Care Line: “Fenty Skin for Fellas Too!”

Rihanna revealed Asap Rocky as a model for her new Fenty Skin care line, and they both looked just perfect in the campaign photo.

“That’s right baby…@fentyskin is for my fellas too!” said Rihanna in her heartwarming Instagram post, adding: “No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!”

Then, she directed fans to check out her link for more details about the fast-selling product.

One of those who hopped onto the app to praise Rihanna’s latest venture turned out to be rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who, for no reason, let everyone know that he, himself, used to be a side n**. But, to who?

Check out his weird comment below:

