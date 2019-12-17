Arteta poised for Arsenal Job

Manchester City assistant manager, Mikel Arteta, will met Arsenal chief Josh Kroenke Monday night for his third and final interview as he closes in on the manager’s job at the Emirates.

Daily Mail reports that Arteta, 37, hosted Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham and chief negotiator Huss Fahmy at his Manchester home Sunday night in the second stage of interviews and is now in line to meet Kroenke.

It is understood that his current employers, Manchester City, will be due compensation to the tune of £1m as Arsenal take Pep Guardiola’s No 2 from the Etihad.

Kroenke Jr, son of Arsenal owner Stan, will now have the final call on whether Arteta is up to the job to take over as manager.

Should Arteta pass his final interview, the path will be clear for him to take charge at the club he left as a player in 2016.

It was gathered that Arteta was ready to leave City immediately to return to London for his first managerial role.

Reports in British media also suggest that Arsenal have now contacted their City counterparts to discuss Arteta’s release – a clear indication that the Gunners are preparing to offer Arteta the job.

The Gunners have been managed by Freddie Ljungberg since Unai Emery was sacked last month.

But results have not improved under the caretaker manager, in addition to talks of player unrest with a number of big stars said to be unsettled at the club.