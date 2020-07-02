Arteta confident Aubameyang will extend Arsenal stay

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is “very positive” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract after he became the fastest player to net 50 Premier League goals for the club.

Gabon forward Aubameyang, 31, scored twice as the Gunners climbed to seventh with an emphatic 4-0 drubbing of Norwich.

His current contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

“Hopefully he will be here for a long time,” Arsenal boss Arteta told BBC Sport.

“Every time I speak with him he is really happy where he is, he is very settled and his family are happy.”

Aubameyang has scored 51 goals in 79 league games for the Gunners since joining for £56m from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Only five players have scored 50 top-flight goals faster than Aubameyang in the Premier League era – Andy Cole (65 games), Alan Shearer (66), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68), Fernando Torres (72) and Mohamed Salah (72).

“For him to achieve that is phenomenal,” added Arteta.

Asked about the prospect of signing a new contract after the Norwich win, Gunners captain Aubameyang told BT Sport: “We’ll see. We’re going to talk with the club and see what happens.

“I am really focused on the games until the end of the season and then we’ll see.”

