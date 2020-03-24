Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta says he has ‘recovered’ from Coronavirus

In what can only be good news for Arsenal fans, their manager Mikel Arteta has announced that he has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to bring the world, and sports in particular, to its feet as it grows ferociously.

Arteta, 37, was one of football’s first cases when it was revealed last month that he’d contracted the virus.

The shock announcement was made days after Arsenal’s Europa League exit at the hands of Greek side Olympiakos, whose owner Evangelos Marinakis, had been infected with the dreaded disease.

But in an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta, the former midfielder said he is now recovered from the disease.

“It took me three or four days to start feeling much better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind and now, the truth is that I feel very well,” he said, adding that it all happened so fast.

“Obviously, all those that had been in contact with me had to go into quarantine, and consequently, games had to be suspended.”

Arteta’s native Spain is one of the worst hit countries by the pandemic, with the death toll toping 2000 as the country goes into total lockdown.