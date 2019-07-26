Arsenal’s Kolasinac Fights off Knife-Wielding Gang Trying to Rob Ozil in London [Video]

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in a London street, but both escaped uninjured.

A viral video of the attack shows Kolasinac chasing the robbers in Platts Lane, near Golders Green.

Ozil was driving his black Mercedes G Class 4×4 near Golders Green Road when he was boxed in by scooter-gang armed with knives.

He then fled his car to take shelter in a nearby Turkish restaurant called Likya, before Kolasinac appeared, fighting off two men who were wielding knives.

The player could be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the masked men who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds.

In the footage, both carjackers were seen to be armed and were filmed brandishing knives at 26-year-old Kolasinac.

The remainder of the assailants fled empty-handed after staff from the restaurant came to the aid of Ozil and Kolasinac.

Arsenal said in a statement:

“We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said:

“It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

Check out a clip of the incident below…