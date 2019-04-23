Arsenal’s Kelechi Nwakali Stuck in Nigeria over Passport Blunder

Nigerian international footballer, Kelechi Nwakali who recently featured for the country in a 2020 Olympics qualifier, has been denied entry back to Portugal, where he is currently on loan at Porto.

Nwakali was granted a single-entry visa when he moved to Porto on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Since he turned up for the U23 Olympics qualifier against Libya about a month ago, the midfielder has been unable to return to his base in Oporto.

In the wake of his plight, the Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly swung into action to get him back to Portugal and playing again.

Director of communications Ademola Olajire told BBC Sport:

“The federation has been working hard to get his visa sorted as quickly as possible, but it’s taken longer than expected.

“We hope it will come out after the Easter break to enable Nwakali’s return to Portugal.”

The midfield ace has missed Porto B’s last four matches as a result of his visa issue.

Nwakali captained Nigeria to U17 World Cup triumph in 2015, and was snapped up by Arsenal a year later after also being courted by Manchester City.

He made his full Super Eagles debut in an international friendly against Liberia last year.