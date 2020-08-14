Arsenal unveil Willian

Premier League giants Arsenal have announced the signing of Brazil international Willian on a three-year deal following his departure from Chelsea.

Willian’s contract with Chelsea expired after their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich and the Gunners have pipped the likes of Barcelona and Inter Miami to sign the 32-year-old.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” said Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

Willian, who will wear No 12 at Arsenal, won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League during his seven years at Chelsea.

Arteta added: “We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

“He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

Willian remains a key part of Brazil’s national squad, having made 70 appearances since making his debut in 2011.

Willian made 47 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season and finished in fine form, with four Premier League goals after the restart taking his tally for the season to nine.

