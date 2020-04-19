Arsenal target £45m Thomas Partey…who dribbles better than Messi!

Premier League giants Arsenal reportedly have their sights on Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.
According to 90Min, Arsenal are among the favourites to sign Partey who has a rather modest £45 million release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract.
With Partey stalling on a new deal at Atleti, the Gunners have the opportunity to take advantage and bring him to North London.
And Mikel Arteta won’t just be getting a tough tackler in midfield, as the Ghanaian is a pretty good dibbler.
As shown by Opta Stats, Partey boasts an 81.8% successful take-on record – the highest in La Liga this season and more than Lionel Messi.
5 – The highest percentages of successful dribbles in LaLiga 2019/20 (+50 dribbles attempted):
81,8% – THOMAS PARTEY🇬🇭
81,1% – André-Frank Zambo Anguissa🇨🇲
74,5% – Frenkie de Jong🇳🇱
67,3% – Lionel Messi🇦🇷
66,1% – Éver Banega 🇦🇷
Locomotive. pic.twitter.com/ghN9L2F52r
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 17, 2020
Partey has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Atletico in 2019-20, scoring two goals in the process.
The 26-year-old also played a key role in helping Atleti defeat Premier League leaders Liverpool 4-2 over two legs in the Champions League knockout phase.
Partey sure represents an upgrade on Granit Xhaka at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.