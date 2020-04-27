Arsenal swoop on Madrid defender Eder Militao

Premier League giants Arsenal have contacted Real Madrid about signing their defender Eder Militao.

Militao, 22, has had a horrid first year at the Bernabeu since his £44m move from FC Porto last summer and Arsenal will reportedly try to bring him to the Emirates.

The former Sao Paulo man has fallen behind the established centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

And according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Arsenal will try and land him in the next transfer window as part of Mikel Arteta’s new look defence.

Arsenal’s boss is keen to revamp his back line with replacements for Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis said to be high on his list.

But he will face competition for Militao’s signature as Manchester City are also said to have made contact with Madrid.

Reports in Spanish media claim Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos is unhappy with Miltao’s contribution since his arrival and thinks it is time for him to go.

In total, he has made just 13 appearances for Los Blancos all season, with a mere seven starts in LaLiga.

