Arsenal stun Man City to reach FA Cup final

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-0 to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.

In a thrilling subplot, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta outmanoeuvred his mentor Pep Guardiola at Wembley as the Gunners move one step closer to a record-extending 14th FA Cup triumph.

Arteta, who left his job as Manchester City assistant manager to succeed Unai Emery at Arsenal in December, can now mark his first season in charge with major silverware when they face Chelsea or Manchester United in final.

Aubameyang, who Arsenal are desperate to secure on a new long-term contract, ruthlessly exposed City’s defensive deficiencies with two well-taken strikes.

The Gabon international showed great technique to steer home Nicolas Pepe’s cross with the outside of his foot at the far post to put Arsenal ahead after 19 minutes.

City dominated possession after the break but Aubameyang made them pay once more in the 71st minute when he raced away on a counterattack to drive home past Ederson.

