Arsenal stun Chelsea 3-1

Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 for their first league win in nearly two months as goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka eased the pressure on coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal, missing several first-choice players, took the lead in the 35th minute when Lacazette sent Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way from the spot after Kieran Tierney was adjudged to have been clipped in the box by Reece James.

Xhaka lifted an unstoppable freekick over the wall and beyond Mendy’s despairing dive to double the Gunners’ lead nine minutes later.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard tried to turn the tide at halftime when he replaced misfiring Germany striker Timo Werner with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic with Jorginho.

But Chelsea were only marginally more threatening for most of the second half and Arsenal sealed the win in the 56th minute when Saka floated what looked like a cross over Mendy and the ball hit the far post and went in.

Chelsea scored a consolation goal with five minutes to go when Tammy Abraham converted a cross by Hudson-Odoi.

A miserable day for the Blues was made worse when Jorginho had a late penalty saved by Bernd Leno after Mount was tripped in the area.

The win lifted Arsenal to 14th place in the table, while Chelsea are sixth after their third consecutive away defeat.

