Arsenal stars Luiz, Ceballos involved in training ground punch-up

Arsenal players David Luiz and Dani Ceballos were reportedly involved in a furious training ground bust-up during the international break which led to the on loan Real Madrid midfielder drawing blood.

According to The Athletic, Luiz was left seething following a late challenge from Ceballos and retaliated by hitting him on the nose, a scratch drawing blood.

Ceballos responded to confront Luiz before teammates stepped in to diffuse the scuffle.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta subsequently sent the pair home before the group had three days off before reconvening at London Colney on Tuesday.

After a tumultuous start to the season, the international break was seen as a good opportunity for calm to be restored at Arsenal.

However, the opposite has happened at the north London club, with the report suggesting Arteta brought both players together in the dressing room to clear the air following the incident.

Ceballos, however, took to social media to quash rumours of a bust-up with Luiz on Thursday, rubbishing the reports as ‘fake.’

The latest revelations will do no favours for Arteta, with Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac testing positive for COVID-19, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sleeping on the floor of an airport and Willian breaking government guidelines to visit Dubai despite the national lockdown.

Willian appeared in a clip on social media at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Dubai alongside chef Nusret Gokce, also known as ‘Salt Bae’, on Monday night.

And according to The Telegraph, the former Chelsea winger will have to take a COVID-19 test and return a negative result before resuming training, although he does not have to self-isolate now he is back in the UK.

