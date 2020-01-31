Arsenal sign defender Cedric Soares from Southampton on loan

Arsenal sign defender Cedric Soares from Southampton on loan

Arsenal have signed Portuguese defender Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.

The Gunners confirmed their second new addition of the January transfer window on their twitter page.

The 28-year-old has made more than 100 appearances since joining the Saints in 2015.

Arsenal paid Southampton a loan fee of just under £1 million for the 28-year-old and will cover his wages for the rest of the campaign, which are believed to be around £65,000 per week.

