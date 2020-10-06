Arsenal secure big-money Partey move, United sign Cavani

Premier League side Arsenal completed the biggest move of transfer deadline day as they secured the €50-million signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, while Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on a free transfer.

An Arsenal statement said that the Ghana international, who will wear the No 18 shirt, has signed a “long-term deal”.

Local media reported that it was a four-year deal with the option for a further 12 months “subject to the completion of regulatory processes,” which is expected to be a formality.

Partey, 27, joined the Spanish side’s youth academy in 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as an integral part of Diego Simeone’s side since making his debut in 2015.

In a separate deal, Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreria has joined Atleti on a season-long loan deal, while out-of-favour Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi also left the Emirates Stadium for Hertha Berlin on loan.

Also on deadline day, United signed Uruguayan international striker Cavani on a busy night for the Red Devils.

Cavani, 33, has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of June.

He could even make his debut against his former club as United open their Champions League campaign away to PSG on October 20.

“Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here,” said Cavani. “I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.”

United also signed Brazilian international left-back Alex Telles from Porto for £13.5 million ($19 million, 15 million euros), Uruguayan teenager Facundo Pellistri and agreed a deal with Atalanta for the future transfer of 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo.

There was also a departure from Old Trafford on Monday as Chris Smalling secured a permanent move to Roma for 15 million euros after impressing for the Italians during a loan spell last season.

