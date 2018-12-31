Arsenal Returns for Nigeria Winger Samuel Chukwueze

Arsenal have joined the chase to sign Nigerian wing wizard Samuel Chukwueze in the January transfer window.

According to the Leicester Mercury, aside Arsenal, Leicester City and Atletico Madrid are also keen on landing the left footed attacker, who has scored four goals in 13 matches across all competitions for the Spanish club this season.

He was promoted to Villarreal’s main team following an impressive string of performances in the Segunda division.

The 19-year-old has already made his senior appearance for Nigeria, with an eye-catching debut in a friendly match against Uganda in Asaba in October.

But he won’t go on the cheap as Villarreal coach Luis Garcia has described Chukwueze as their “jewel”.

“I was told about Chukwueze. He’s got speed, spark, he can dribble. He’s a jewel we have to take care of,” the Yellow Submarines boss said.

British media report that apart from Arsenal and Leicester City, a host of Premier League sides are keeping track with a £36 million move possible.