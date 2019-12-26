Arsenal move to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Italian Seria A side, Napoli, in a bid to sign highly-rated centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Gunners have been poor at the back this season, and new manager Mikel Arteta has made it a priority to strengthen his back-four in January.

Koulibaly, valued at £55million, was previously on Manchester United’s radar, prior to the Red Devils splashing the cash to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Arsenal do not have the funds to compete with the rest of the Big Six, and Arteta was warned by club chiefs that he wouldn’t have significant funds to sign new recruits next month.

But Napoli are keen on signing out-of-favour Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, and the north London club are hoping he can be used as a makeweight to land the centre-back.

Arsenal go up against Bournemouth in the Premier League today as Arteta makes his managerial bow.