Arsenal lose again at resurgent Everton

Arsenal’s rapid decline continues with a 2-1 defeat to resurgent Everton at Goodison Park leaving the Gunners five points above the drop zone.

Everton move up to second place after their third straight win, following victories over Chelsea and Leicester that has seen them recapture their early season form.

Everton took the lead in the 22nd minute when an Alex Iwobi cross was met with a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin which flew in via a deflection from Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

Mikel Arteta’s side drew level, against his former club, through a Nicolas Pepe penalty in the 35th minute, awarded after a Tom Davies foul on Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

But the Toffees restored their advantage on the stroke of halftime when Yerry Mina timed his run to perfection to angle in a near post header from a Gylfi Sigurdsson corner.

It was a goal which again highlighted Arsenal’s struggles at set-pieces and Calvert-Lewin confirmed that was an area they had looked to exploit.

“We targeted the near post, that’s where their weakness is and we got a goal from it,” said the Everton striker.

David Luiz had a deflected shot hit the post and Everton keeper Jordan Pickford had to make a last gasp save to keep out a close-range effort from Bukayo Saka as Everton faced a late push from the visitors.

Everton are second, on 26 points, five behind leaders Liverpool while the Gunners, who have eight losses from 14 matches, are 15th on 14 points.

