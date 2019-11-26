Arsenal line up Pochettino, Allegri to replace Emery

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly lining up potential replacements for present under-fire manager Unai Emery.

The Spaniard’s future came under further doubt as the Gunners suffered a drab 2-2 draw with struggling Southampton on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, there is a divide in the club’s boardroom as to whether to axe the Spaniard now or give him more time to turn around their fortunes.

But there is a growing sense that Emery’s days in the dugout are numbered and it’s only a matter of when and not if.

It is reported that Head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu are the two who are keen to grant him more time.

But it has not prevented the club from drawing up a list of long-term successors that includes former Juventus boss Max Allegri.

The Italian has been without a club since guiding the Old Lady to his fifth successive league title.

Allegri, 52, has only ever played and managed in Italy so question marks remain over whether he could adapt to the English game.

Former midfielder Mikel Arteta, now an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, is also on the shortlist.

And amazingly Mauricio Pochettino’s name is in the mix although his relationship with Tottenham means it remains highly that he would entertain talks.