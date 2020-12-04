Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, sacked as Nice coach

French Ligue One outfit Nice have sacked ex-France and Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira as their manager after two and a half years at the club.

The French club have lost five games in a row, including Thursday’s 3-2 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen that confirmed their exit from the Europa League. They currently sit 11th on the Ligue 1 log.

Vieira also played for Manchester City, Inter Milan and Juventus in a glittering career.

He briefly managed Major League Soccer outfit New York City before getting the Nice job.

Following his dismissal, Adrian Ursea, who was his assistant, has taken over as head coach.

