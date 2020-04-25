Arsenal legend calls for Wenger’s return

Legendary Arsenal defender Martin Keown says former manager Arsene Wenger should return to the club at boardroom level, claiming it would be “a waste” if his former boss is not involved in some capacity.

Wenger stepped down from his post as Arsenal manager in 2018 after 22 years with the North London outfit, during which he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

In a chat with talkSPORT, Keown said: “Josh Kroenke is the son of the owner and now seems to be taking an active role, he would’ve worked with Wenger.

“They were happy with the money that Wenger made them with their shares. There’s been success at Arsenal Football Club, huge success so I don’t feel it’s impossible [for Wenger to come back].

“But people need to talk and maybe Arsene Wenger needs to offer his services but he may have felt that he should have been asked to do it and doesn’t want to step in now when other people are doing those roles.

“As a mediator, I would love to be able to get these people together to get Arsene Wenger back into that boardroom to help make key decisions for Arsenal Football Club.

“This guy was an incredible visionary, a hugely intelligent individual and it’s not part of the football club. That is a waste, a massive waste.

“I’m pretty sure the guys who work there like Edu would love to turn to Arsene Wenger in difficult moments to decide what direction the club is going.

“It’s an incredible resource they’ve lost. He’d have done it free of charge because Arsenal Football Club is his love now.”

Former England defender Keown was a part of Wenger’s triumphant Premier League squads in 1998, 2002 and 2004, chalking up a total of eight goals from 422 appearances for the Gunners.

