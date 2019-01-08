Arsenal Host Man United in FA Cup Fourth Round

The FA Cup’s two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round as Arsenal host Manchester United in the last 32 of the competition.

During the draw conducted Monday night by ex-Nigerian international Carl Ikeme, Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, while Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.

Holders Chelsea can’t complain after they were drawn against Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to travel to Stamford Bridge.

Wolves, who upset Liverpool 2-1 on Monday, have been rewarded with a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.

The ties will be played between 25 and 28 January.

The Complete Draw

Swansea v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham