Arsenal Host Man United in FA Cup Fourth Round

The FA Cup’s two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round as Arsenal host Manchester United in the last 32 of the competition.
During the draw conducted Monday night by ex-Nigerian international Carl Ikeme, Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, while Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.
Holders Chelsea can’t complain after they were drawn against Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to travel to Stamford Bridge.
Wolves, who upset Liverpool 2-1 on Monday, have been rewarded with a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.
The ties will be played between 25 and 28 January.
The Complete Draw
Swansea v Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton
Accrington v Derby or Southampton
Doncaster v Oldham
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham