Arsenal get Partey boost

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is refusing to sign a new contract with the LaLiga giants, giving Arsenal hopes of a summer move.

Giving an update on the future of the midfielder on his YouTube channel, Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague said Partey is not going to sign a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Partey has been linked with Arsenal and his agent has reportedly put plenty of clubs on alert, amid claims the Ghanaian player has picked Arsenal as his chosen destination.

The 26-year-old, who is under contract in Madrid until 2023, has apparently told friends he wants to join Arsenal but Atletico are keen for him to pen a new deal, and most probably increase his buyout clause.

Balague though insists Partey will not sign up, although he swerved whether there had been contact between any English clubs.

“What I am hearing, he has a buyout clause of €50m, and Atletico would like him to sign a new contract,” Balague said. “But he is not signing a new contract, that is as much as I can tell you.

“Has there been contact? There was a very clear possibility of him moving to England last summer. Spurs, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all enquired. That is as much as we can say.”

Partey’s Ghana team-mate Kasim Nuhu last month spoke openly about Arsenal and Partey.

Speaking to Ghanaian broadcaster TV3 (via GhanaWeb), Nuhu – who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim – backed Partey to be a success if he made the move to London.

