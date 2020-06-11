Arsenal fall to Championship side Brentford

Arsenal were beaten 3-2 by Championship club Brentford in a friendly at the Emirates stadium on Wednesday in preparation for the restart of the Premier League season.

MIkel Arteta’s men went ahead five minutes before the interval with a low ball across the edge of the box finding young Joe Willock, who coolly slotted home.

Nicolas Pepe went close to doubling Arsenal’s advantage when he hit the post with seconds remaining of the first half.

Arteta made five changes at the interval, with David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all coming on.

Bernd Leno would soon pull off an impressive save to deny Shandon Baptiste, before Shkodran Mustafi went close at the other end with a header from a corner.

Maitland-Niles and Lacazette then almost replicated the latter’s strike against Charlton, only for the former Olympique Lyon striker to fire over.

Tarique Fosu levelled the scores for Brentford with just under 20 minutes remaining when he sent a powerful rising strike past Emi Martinez.

Arsenal hit back straight away, with a neat swivel from Lacazette working the space for a low left-footed finish that beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Shortly after, Brentford drew level again through Halil Dervisoglu who was sent through to send a low strike inside the far post after Lacazette was robbed of possession in his own half before.

The turnaround was complete for the visitors just moments from the final whistle, when Baptiste converted after Brentford forced a turnover in possession.

Arsenal will have to be much sharper when they take on Manchester City next week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

