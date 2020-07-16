Arsenal end Liverpool’s record bid, City crush Cherries

Arsenal ended Liverpool’s bid to set a new Premier League points record with a 2-1 win over the champions at the Emirates Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side needed to win their final three games of the season to break Manchester City’s record of 100 points set in 2018.

They were on course when Sadio Mane opened the scoring with a clinical finish from Andrew Robertson’s cross at the Emirates Stadium.

But two careless mistakes condemned Liverpool to a third league defeat this season.

Virgil van Dijk’s wayward backpass went straight to Alexandre Lacazette, who rounded Reds keeper Alisson Becker to slot home in the 32nd minute.

Alisson was guilty of an equally costly blunder when his pass out was intercepted by Lacazette and he picked out 20-year-old Reiss Nelson for a cool close-range finish.

Liverpool have failed to win three of their five matches since clinching the title.

Arsenal climb to ninth place as they chase qualification for the Europa League.

Manchester City, fresh off their big win off the pitch with CAS overturning their two-season European ban, Pep Guardiola’s much changed side still had too much quality in the form of David Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

Silva has just two more matches at the Etihad after a 10-year City career and showed why he will be so missed by curling a free-kick in off the underside of the crossbar six minutes in.

Bournemouth had chances to level against a makeshift City defence as Ederson turned Junior Stanislas’s free-kick onto the post.

At the other end, Jesus was ruthless as he wriggled between two weak Bournemouth challenges inside the box before firing into the far corner to score for the third consecutive game.

City finally conceded for the first time in five home games since the restart when David Brooks turned home Callum Wilson’s cross two minutes from time.

Defeat leaves Bournemouth still three points adrift of safety from Watford and West Ham, who face each other on Friday.

Wolves remain three points adrift of the Champions League places with just two games to play after Chris Wood’s 96th-minute spot-kick gave Burnley a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Tottenham won 3-1 at Newcastle to keep their chances of European football next season on track by moving up to seventh.

