Arsenal ease past Fulham in Premier League opener

Debutants Gabriel and Willian caught the eye as Arsenal blew away promoted Fulham 3-0 in the opening game of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Former Chelsea playmaker Willian had a hand in all three goals and Gabriel – a £23m signing from Lille – scored in his first game in English football.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette scored the opener from close range after Willian’s effort was saved.

Centre-back Gabriel then scored from Willian’s corner with the ball grazing his shoulder. Willian, who also hit a post from a free-kick, picked out Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng with a perfect cross-field ball and the captain curled home Arsenal’s third to make the points safe.

