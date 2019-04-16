Arsenal Down 10-Man Watford to Move into Top 4

Arsenal moved into the Premier League top four after seeing off 10-man Watford 1-0 thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fortunate early opener on Monday.

Aubameyang profited from an error by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster as he blasted an attempted clearance in off the Gabon international.

Watford captain Troy Deeney was then shown a straight red card for an elbow on Lucas Torreira after just 11 minutes, but the Gunners failed to make the most of their man advantage and were fortunate as the lively hosts twice hit the woodwork.

However, Unai Emery’s men held out for a first clean sheet away from home in the Premier League this season to move ahead of Chelsea on goal difference into fourth.

Arsenal also edges to within a point of north London rivals Tottenham and two clear of Manchester United in the four-way battle for the two remaining Champions League places behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners now have just three days to prepare for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final away to Napoli. They travel to Naples with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.