Arsenal Coach Emery Fined £8,000 for Water Bottle Incident

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Arsenal Coach Emery Fined £8,000 for Water Bottle Incident

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 ($10,000) for kicking a water bottle into the crowd during his side’s Boxing Day draw at Brighton after admitting to a Football Association charge.

“Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty,” the FA announced in a statement Monday.

The FA had announced on Thursday that the Spaniard had been charged over the incident — which took place at full-time of the Gunners’ 1-1 draw on the south coast — although Emery himself had initially hoped his apologising to the home supporter would have been enough to see him escape punishment.

“I hope so, yes,” the former Paris Saint-Germain boss had said when asked whether his apology should be the end of the matter.

“But I have to respect the decision because it is a circumstance of my action but not another intention from me with the supporter. I say to them my apology.”

The Gunners boss has, however, escaped a touchline ban and will be free to take charge when Fulham visit the Emirates on New Year’s Day (today).

, ,

Related Posts

Salah, Mane, Aubameyang to Contest for African Player of the Year

January 1, 2019

France World Cup Winning Team Awarded the Legion of Honour

January 1, 2019
Blues

Player Sales, Champions League Football See Chelsea Exceed £400m Revenue

January 1, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *